Cloud hangs over exciting PSL finale

Masandawana have had a tightly packed schedule and deserve credit for their performance in the league considering they have been fighting battles on many fronts.

CAPE TOWN – Mamelodi Sundowns are the front runners in what is an exciting Absa Premiership title race. They lead Orlando Pirates by just two points as we head into the final day of the season.

Masandawana have had a tightly packed schedule and deserve credit for their performance in the league considering they have been fighting battles on many fronts.

Sundowns travel to Bethlehem to take on Free State Stars in a fixture that has so much at stake. Sundowns need the three points to secure their second consecutive league title. While Stars are in a relegation scrap involving five teams, a win will ensure Stars safety on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Pirates will be regretting conceding a late goal in last week’s match against Cape Town City which meant the league advantage was handed to Sundowns.

The Buccaneers host a tricky Polokwane City who have been surprising teams all season, they are currently in an impressive fifth place. Pirates won’t have it easy against Polokwane with the three points the only thing on their mind. However, they must still rely on Sundowns slipping up in order for them to win their first title since 2012.

However, in the background of all this is the ongoing dispute over the eligibility of Sundowns player Wayne Arendse which threatens to derail the league and decide it in the boardroom.

Earlier this week, the PSL appealed the ruling from its independent disciplinary committee, which only handed a monetary fine to both Sundowns and Arendse.

The player was fielded in a league match against Bidvest Wits back in October 2019 when his name wasn’t initially on the team sheet.

Masandawana believe the match commissioner gave them the go-ahead to use Arendse in the starting line-up just 15 minutes before the game.

Now Safa have stepped in and were hoping to hold the arbitration on Friday at 3pm but this seems unlikely as it stands.

If the PSL wins the appeal, Sundowns would be docked a point and Wits given two ahead of tomorrow's final round of matches. However, Sundowns can still win the league if they beat Free State Stars.