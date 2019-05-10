Capetonians warned of fraudsters posing as municipal workers

Smaller parties weigh options as vote counting draws to a close
Politics
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has warned residents to be aware of fraudsters posing as municipal employees.
They're targeting unsuspecting residents in various scams.
A homeowner was recently approached by a person posing as a city worker, who offered to tar the resident’s driveway for a fee of R3,500.
The fraudster made off with the cash.
Residents have been advised to always ask for an official city ID card. The municipality also points out that its staff members drive marked vehicles.
