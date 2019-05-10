Argument between IFP, NFP, ANC party agents led to election day killing - IEC

Police are investigating after a fight between party agents resulted in the death of an IFP agent in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal, on election day.

CAPE TOWN - The KwaZulu-Natal Electoral Commission of South Africa says the fatal shooting of an Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) party agent in Greytown on election day followed an altercation in the voting station.

Acting provincial electoral officer Ntombifuthi Masinga said IFP, National Freedom Party (NFP) and African National Congress (ANC) party agents started arguing in the station and continued outside at closing time.

Masinga said the fight ended when the IFP party agent died a few metres away from the voting station.

“On our side our presiding officer unfortunately doesn’t know what the cause of the problem was. We only know there was an argument among those party agents from the NFP and the IFP,” she said.

An NFP agent is fighting for his life in hospital.

Earlier on Friday the IFP said the shooters were allegedly ANC supporters, but the IEC could not confirm which party the shooter belongs to.

Masinga said police were investigating.