ANC set to remain as ruling party
With just a quarter of the ballots left to be tallied and captured, the ANC has so far secured 57% of the vote, which is down from its 62% in the last general elections.
PRETORIA - With just a quarter of the ballots left to be tallied and captured, the African National Congress (ANC) looks set to remain as the governing party.
IEC officials have continued the arduous task of checking and counting ballots, with just 25% of the vote still to be captured.
We are now 74 percent of votes counted.... #Electionsresults2019 pic.twitter.com/grHp9HYTPC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2019
Nationally, the ANC has so far secured 57% of the vote, which is down from its 62% in the last general elections.
The Democratic Alliance (DA), which was hoping to grow party support, is sitting at 21%, which is lower than their previous outing.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) certainly have something to smile about - although not doubling their support has planned, they have secured one out of every ten voters.
Some provinces, like the Eastern Cape, North West, Western Cape and the Northern Cape, have captured more than 90% of the ballots.
In Gauteng however, where just over half the votes and been recorded, the ANC is keeping its head just above the 50% mark, with the DA and the EFF trailing.
WATCH: The ANC will win, we worked hard - Dlamini-Zuma
Popular in Politics
-
EFF’s presence felt in North west as vote counting continues
-
Over 65% of voter turnout recorded so far
-
'You can’t take down an elephant like the ANC in one move' - EFF
-
Despite lead in WC, DA falls short of its decisive 2014 victory
-
FF+ proves to be the party to watch out for
-
How are parties faring in Gauteng so far compared with previous elections?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.