ANC set to remain as ruling party

PRETORIA - With just a quarter of the ballots left to be tallied and captured, the African National Congress (ANC) looks set to remain as the governing party.

IEC officials have continued the arduous task of checking and counting ballots, with just 25% of the vote still to be captured.

We are now 74 percent of votes counted.... #Electionsresults2019 pic.twitter.com/grHp9HYTPC — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2019

Nationally, the ANC has so far secured 57% of the vote, which is down from its 62% in the last general elections.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), which was hoping to grow party support, is sitting at 21%, which is lower than their previous outing.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) certainly have something to smile about - although not doubling their support has planned, they have secured one out of every ten voters.

Some provinces, like the Eastern Cape, North West, Western Cape and the Northern Cape, have captured more than 90% of the ballots.

In Gauteng however, where just over half the votes and been recorded, the ANC is keeping its head just above the 50% mark, with the DA and the EFF trailing.

