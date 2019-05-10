ANC putting up a fight in Gauteng with 50% of the votes so far
The ANC is anxiously waiting to see what the final tally will be in the province with more than 70% of the votes tallied.
AUCKLAND PARK - The African National Congress (ANC) appears to be putting up a fight in Gauteng. It has now raised its head just above the 50% mark in the country's hotly contested economic hub.
The ANC broke through the 50% mark after taking a knock earlier.
The ANC is anxiously waiting to see what the final tally will be in the province with almost 80% of the votes tallied.
WATCH: Parties publicly contest the 2019 Elections
The ANC's Ezra Letsoalo said the party strongholds will keep the party above the 50% mark once they have been tallied.
“It’s still a bit early to call it in; there is still about 26% of the results that are outstanding.”
The ANC needs over 50% to get enough seats to form a government of its own in Gauteng.
It recovered slightly from this afternoon and is currently just over the 50% mark.
The ruling party holds a commanding lead in the elections with more than 90% of the voting districts counted.
The ANC leads with more than 57% of the vote counted so far, while the DA is at more than 20% while the EFF has garnered more than 10% of the votes.
