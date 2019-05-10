ANC leads race for Northern Cape by large margin

By Thursday night, the African National Congress was leading the pack with just under 60% of the vote, compared to the Democratic Alliance (DA) who had about 25%.

CAPE TOWN - Final election results for the Northern Cape are expected to be announced on Friday.

Fierce campaigning played out in the country’s largest province ahead of this week’s elections. The top three parties all had their sights set on ruling the Northern Cape post 8 May.

Voting results for the Northern Cape recorded at 7:35am on Friday, 10 May 2019. Picture: IEC.

The DA aimed to win the province or to get the ANC to below 50%. But in a surprise move, the Freedom Front Plus showed signs of substantial growth.

Currently led by Pieter Groenewald, the party defined itself as the only one “actively taking a stance against the current racial discrimination and a stance for a better dispensation and future”.

But it was the party’s support growth at the polls that caught the eyes of many.

In the general elections in 1999, it recorded 127,217 votes nationally; since then its support has been growing exponentially.

In the following elections in 2004, FF Plus received 139,465 votes and 146,796 in 2009.

That steady improvement brought the party to 165,715 in 2014. But by 8:30 pm on Thursday, a day after South Africans cast their ballots in the 2019 general elections, the FF+ was sitting on the fourth spot nationally with 256,166 votes in its bag - with just over 63% of the votes already counted.

Initial results also revealed the EFF had improved their support in the province since 2014. IEC officials said final results would be revealed on Friday morning.

Additional reporting by Winnie Theletsane.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)