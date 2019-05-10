ANC leads in Gauteng as vote counting crawls along
The total vote tally currently stands at around 55% with a number of districts still outstanding.
PRETORIA – Vote counting has been moving at quite a slow pace at the Gauteng Results Centre.
This can be largely attributed to the fact that the province is home to three of country’s biggest metro’s which are Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.
Over 6 million people registered to vote in Gauteng.
There have not been many moves from on Thursday night on the results board - the African National Congress (ANC) is still struggling to move its head beyond that 50% mark, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is at 27.2% while Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) remains third at just over 14%.
If the ANC loses its outright majority, it will open the door for opposition party coalitions to unseat it as the governing party in the province.
But the official opposition, the DA, has not faired as well as it had hoped with about a quarter of voters in the province making their mark next to the blue party.
The EFF has, however, grown from 10% support to just over the 14% mark so far.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
