ANC, DA remain top 2 parties in Gauteng so far
The ANC had over 49% of the votes, the DA close to 27% and the Economic Freedom Fighters were sitting with almost 14% of the votes.
PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) are watching the Gauteng leaderboard very closely at the Independent Electoral Commission results centre in Pretoria.
From IEC results centre: We talk voter fraud allegations and look at the numbers
This was after 66% of the votes had been tallied.
Some of the smaller parties may have a key role if there are talks of coalitions.
The Freedom Front Plus has close to 3.9% and the Inkatha Freedom Party has under 1%.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
