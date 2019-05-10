View all in Latest
ANC, DA remain top 2 parties in Gauteng so far

The ANC had over 49% of the votes, the DA close to 27% and the Economic Freedom Fighters were sitting with almost 14% of the votes.

The IEC results board at the 50% mark on 9 May 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
12 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) are watching the Gauteng leaderboard very closely at the Independent Electoral Commission results centre in Pretoria.

The ANC had over 49% of the votes, the DA close to 27% and the Economic Freedom Fighters were sitting with almost 14% of the votes.

From IEC results centre: We talk voter fraud allegations and look at the numbers

This was after 66% of the votes had been tallied.

Some of the smaller parties may have a key role if there are talks of coalitions.

The Freedom Front Plus has close to 3.9% and the Inkatha Freedom Party has under 1%.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

