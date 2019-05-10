Almost there: ANC still leads with less than 10% of votes left to count

The ANC is sitting at 57.66% while the DA is sitting at 20.74% and the EFF at 10.45% with 92.57% of the votes counted.

TSHWANE – The national results have gone past the 90% mark.

All eyes are on Gauteng where the ANC is sitting at 50.59%, the DA at 27.32% and EFF at 14.34% with more than 75% of the votes counted.

The Northern Cape and the North West have declared their full results with the ANC scoring convincing victories.

Those results are expected to be completed in the next few hours.