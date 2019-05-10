View all in Latest
Aggrieved smaller parties serve IEC with letter calling for independent probe

The political parties have given the IEC until tomorrow morning to meet their demands.

An IEC electoral officer begins to count the ballot papers at the Addington Primary School after voting ended at the sixth national general elections in Durban, on 8 May 2019. Picture: AFP
An IEC electoral officer begins to count the ballot papers at the Addington Primary School after voting ended at the sixth national general elections in Durban, on 8 May 2019. Picture: AFP
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The IEC has been served with a lawyers’ letter by 27 disgruntled political parties that want the commission to appoint an independent audit firm to conduct the investigation into allegations of multiple voting among other irregularities.

In the letter seen by Eyewitness News - the political parties, which include the African People’s Convention, Cope, PAC and the African Transformation Movement, have given the IEC until tomorrow morning to meet their demands.

