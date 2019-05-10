More than 30 parties walk out of IEC meeting over voting irregularities

The group has vowed to bring their members to the results operation centre in Tshwane to protest until their demands are heard.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 30 parties have walked out of a meeting with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) regarding the audit over voting irregularities.

Representatives have complained about the integrity of the elections.

Cope's Dennis Bloem has now asked the international community to throw their support behind those questioning the IEC results.

The integrity of the election have been questioned following allegations of multiple voting.

Several smaller parties said they planned to launch legal action against the IEC following what they say were a number of irregularities during Wednesday's national elections.

The parties, which include the African Transformation Movement, Black First Land First, the Land Party, the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party and the National Freedom Party, say they were sidelined throughout the electioneering process - and will now take action against the IEC.

Earlier on Thursday, the commission said it would conduct a small-scale audit to determine the extent of alleged irregularities in Wednesday’s poll after meeting with angry party leaders on Thursday morning.