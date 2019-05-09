Zim: Anger mounts over ruling declaring Chamisa's election as MDC leader illegal
The surprise ruling comes just two weeks before an MDC congress, at which Nelson Chamisa was expected to be endorsed as party leader.
HARARE - There was anger over a High Court judgment ruling that Nelson Chamisa was not legally elected to lead Zimbabwean opposition MDC.
The surprise ruling comes just two weeks before an MDC congress at which Chamisa was expected to be endorsed as party leader.
Rights lawyer and former education minister David Coltart took to Twitter to express his anger. He said Zimbabwe’s courts could no longer be counted on to deliver fair and rational judgments.
We are at a very troubling moment of our history. For all the problems we faced in the 1980s and 90s at least one had independent Courts one could refer matters to with the expectation that fair & rational judgments would be made. That is no longer the case. #Zimbabwe— David Coltart (@DavidColtart) May 9, 2019
UK-based law expert Alex Magaisa said Chamisa had consistently maintained that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidency lacks legitimacy.
Writing on his blog, Magaisa said Mnangagwa would be able to wield the illegitimacy card against Chamisa.
Wednesday’s court ruling followed a challenge made in September by a party member to Chamisa’s leadership.
The MDC dismissed the ruling as a plot by Mnangagwa's government to destabilise the party.
