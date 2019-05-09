View all in Latest
Zim: Anger mounts over ruling declaring Chamisa's election as MDC leader illegal

The surprise ruling comes just two weeks before an MDC congress, at which Nelson Chamisa was expected to be endorsed as party leader.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa. Picture: @NelsonChamisa/Twitter
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa. Picture: @NelsonChamisa/Twitter
38 minutes ago

HARARE - There was anger over a High Court judgment ruling that Nelson Chamisa was not legally elected to lead Zimbabwean opposition MDC.

The surprise ruling comes just two weeks before an MDC congress at which Chamisa was expected to be endorsed as party leader.

Rights lawyer and former education minister David Coltart took to Twitter to express his anger. He said Zimbabwe’s courts could no longer be counted on to deliver fair and rational judgments.

UK-based law expert Alex Magaisa said Chamisa had consistently maintained that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidency lacks legitimacy.

Writing on his blog, Magaisa said Mnangagwa would be able to wield the illegitimacy card against Chamisa.

Wednesday’s court ruling followed a challenge made in September by a party member to Chamisa’s leadership.
The MDC dismissed the ruling as a plot by Mnangagwa's government to destabilise the party.

