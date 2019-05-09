'You can’t take down an elephant like the ANC in one move' - EFF

With the number of votes counted in hotly contested Gauteng yet to reach the 50% mark, the EFF also claimed it had made a major contribution to bringing out young people to vote in the 2019 elections.

AUCKLAND PARK/CAPE TOWN - With vote tallying in Gauteng expected to continue into Friday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said they did not need to win the elections, which they said symbolised a revolution, to lead.

“You can’t take down an elephant like the ANC in one move. However, we are hopeful in the next election we will go for the kill,” said the EFF’s Mandisa Mashego at the provincial results centre on Thursday evening. She was reacting to the party’s performance so far.

The party also claimed it had made had a major contribution to bringing out young people to vote in the 2019 elections.

The number of votes counted in the hotly contested province is yet to reach the 50% mark.

Over 6 million people registered to vote in Gauteng, however, the total percentage of the voter turnout is not yet clear.

This means voting may take a while longer as Gauteng is home to three of the country’s big metros.

It’s yet to be seen who will win the majority of votes in Gauteng as a number of districts were still outstanding.

The African National Congress (ANC) is still leading, having obtained over 55% of the votes, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has dropped slightly and is now at 25% while the EFF remains steady around the 14% mark.

Meanwhile, more than 85% of voting districts in the Western Cape have been captured.

The DA leads the Western Cape with 55% of the vote.

It'll be hoping to get closer to the 59% it garnered in 2014.

The ANC is also showing a decline in support at this stage - with 28% of the vote compared to 32% in the previous general elections.

The EFF, African Christian Democratic Party and Freedom Front Plus have bucked the trend and are showing growth - although 15% of voting districts have yet to be counted and the figures could change.

Patricia de Lille's Good party can already consider its first election a success, with more than 49,000 votes so far, representing around 3%.

That should be enough to secure at least one seat in the legislature.

The IEC has seven days, according to law, to declare the final election results.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)