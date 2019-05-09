View all in Latest
'You can run but you can’t hide,' IEC warns voting cheats

Several political parties have lodged objections with the IEC claiming that the disappearing ink made it possible for people to vote more than once.

A general view of a ballot paper. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN.
A general view of a ballot paper. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – "There's nowhere to hide." That is the IEC’s warning to people who cheated the voting system.

Eyewitness News has seen videos of voters showing the supposed indelible ink being easily removed and the security measures at polling stations failed to detect they had already voted.

However, IEC commissioner Mosotho Moepya has told EWN that they have several systems to protect the integrity of the voting system.

Unlike with the old green bar-coded IDs, the smart card system does not allow the officials to stamp the document to show you have already voted.

They use zapper machines to determine if someone is registered to vote, but those machines cannot immediately detect if you have already voted. Instead, all officials can do is manually scratch you off the voters’ roll if you vote at the polling station where you are registered.

But Moepya insists that there is another process to protect the voting system if you cheat the system.

“Before we even count we have to investigate that incident. It’s another check. I have about eight to nine checks. We can’t declare results.”

He has warned that they will go after those who managed to vote more than once.

