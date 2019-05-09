WC voters hope for 'drastic change' in communities after elections
From the northern suburbs of Kraaifontein and Durbanville to the West Coast towns of Atlantis and Mamre, one thing that all voters agreed on was that improvements were needed in their communities.
CAPE TOWN - Some Western Cape voters are hoping for drastic change in their areas after the elections.
The common thread in the issues faced by residents is poor service delivery.
EWN caught up with some voters after they cast their votes.
In Atlantis, residents hoped for better services, including health facilities in outlying areas, like the Witsand informal settlement.
“We want houses, we want clinics and we want schools,” one voter said.
Another man said the community needed recreational facilities for youth to keep them off the streets.
Meanwhile, in Dunoon, supporters and party agents of the ANC were singing and dancing outside one voting station, hoping to sway voters at the last minute.
#SAElections2019 This #Dunoon voting station is still buzzing. MM pic.twitter.com/rE8ysXAgmC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
This area has been the scene of violent service delivery and housing protests.
Du Noon residents said maybe a change in provincial government was needed.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
