WC voters hope for 'drastic change' in communities after elections

From the northern suburbs of Kraaifontein and Durbanville to the West Coast towns of Atlantis and Mamre, one thing that all voters agreed on was that improvements were needed in their communities.

A small queue of voters standing outside the Hector Peterson Library in Lwandle waiting to vote on 8 May 2019. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
A small queue of voters standing outside the Hector Peterson Library in Lwandle waiting to vote on 8 May 2019. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Some Western Cape voters are hoping for drastic change in their areas after the elections.

The common thread in the issues faced by residents is poor service delivery.

From the northern suburbs of Kraaifontein and Durbanville to the West Coast towns of Atlantis and Mamre, one thing that all voters agreed on was that improvements were needed in their communities.

EWN caught up with some voters after they cast their votes.

In Atlantis, residents hoped for better services, including health facilities in outlying areas, like the Witsand informal settlement.

“We want houses, we want clinics and we want schools,” one voter said.

Another man said the community needed recreational facilities for youth to keep them off the streets.

Meanwhile, in Dunoon, supporters and party agents of the ANC were singing and dancing outside one voting station, hoping to sway voters at the last minute.

This area has been the scene of violent service delivery and housing protests.

Du Noon residents said maybe a change in provincial government was needed.

WATCH: De Lille: It's only your vote that can bring about change

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

