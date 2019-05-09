Land Party's WC premier candidate no stranger to politics

The party’s Western Cape premier candidate has been part of the political scene for some time. The Land Party’s Loyiso Nkohla is no stranger to politics.

CAPE TOWN - The Land Party is a newcomer on the political scene. It’s joined a host of other parties who are contesting elections for the first time.

But the party's Western Cape premier candidate has been part of the political scene for some time. The Land Party's Loyiso Nkohla is no stranger to politics.

He was once a member of the Seskhona People’s Rights Movement, which made a name for itself after members dumped raw human waste in public spaces, such as Cape Town International Airport and the provincial legislature.

This was part of efforts by the movement to highlight the need for better sanitation for the poor.

Nkohla was also an ANC councillor but ditched the party for the DA in 2016, where he served a role as community liaison officer for mayoral committee members in the City of Cape Town.

But now Nkohla is the premier candidate for the recently formed Land Party. While Nkohla has chopped and changed his political allegiances in recent years, he’s adamant he’s staying put at his new political home.

