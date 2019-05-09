View all in Latest
Vote counting continues, ANC leads the pack with almost 57% of votes

The IEC said by 10pm there should be a clear picture of which parties had done well in the national and provincial elections.

The IEC results board at the 50% mark. Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
The IEC results board at the 50% mark. Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said vote counting was proceeding smoothly with most results expected later on Thursday.

The IEC said by 10pm there should be a clear picture of which parties had done well in the national and provincial elections.

So far, the African National Congress has secured 56.89% of the votes, the Democratic Alliance 22.76% and the Economic Freedom Fighters 9.59%.

By 4pm on Thursday over 10,000 voting districts had been counted out of 22,925 voting districts.

Other parties that had been doing relatively well were the Freedom Front Plus with 2.68% of the votes and the Inkatha Freedom Party with 2.46%.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

