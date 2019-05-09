Transnet confined tenders without valid grounds, Peter Volmink tells inquiry

Transnet’s governance executive manager, Peter Volmink, testified at the state capture commission on the corruption at Transnet by some of its executives.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet’s governance executive manager Peter Volmink said the decision to confine the parastatal's tenders to certain people was very often made without valid grounds.

Volmink testified on Thursday at the state capture commission on the corruption at Transnet by some of its executives.

Volmink told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo how there had been cases where certain bidders were allowed through for big tenders without meeting the proper criteria.

He said when tender specifications were compiled the question of whether to open the tender or confine it was discussed.

“Very often, perhaps less so now than before, but there used to be a practice of saying 'let’s deviate and go the confinement road' even if there’s no justification or valid grounds for the confinement.”

