Transnet confined tenders without valid grounds, Peter Volmink tells inquiry

'You can't take down an elephant like the ANC in one move' - EFF
ANC satisfied with its performance in WC despite losing to DA
Big 3 parties react to IEC's audit on vote rigging claims
FF Plus shaping up to possibly gain more seats in Parly as counting continues
CSIR begins work to probe quality of voting ink marker
IEC does not have proper systems to run elections - BLF
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Voting means looking at the past & the future
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Tips for the undecided voter
-
FACT CHECK: 'Our land and jobs now!' The EFF's 2019 election manifesto
-
FACT CHECK: 'A better life for all?' The ANC's 2019 election manifesto
-
SAM MKOKELI: Moving beyond the silver tongue of Cyril Ramaphosa
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: The ANC's ability to self-correct will bring it to sure victory
-
NC pork industry recovered well after African swine fever: expert
-
MTN first-quarter service revenue rises
-
Rand firmer after elections, stocks fall
-
WATCH LIVE: Transnet manager Peter Volmink testifies on dodgy Neotel contract
-
AngloGold Ashanti to review divestment options for SA assets
-
Scandal-hit Steinhoff posts $4 bln operating loss for fiscal 2017
-
Cardi B compares lipo recovery to giving birth
-
BBC broadcaster axed over racist royal baby tweet
-
BBC radio presenter sacked for racist royal baby tweet
-
Sheeran doubles fortune but Lloyd Webber is richest UK musician
-
Global obesity rising faster in rural areas than cities, study finds
-
George Clooney doesn't want to be royal baby's godfather
-
'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke avoided mirrors after brain aneurysms
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 8 May 2019
-
Common alleges he was victim of childhood sexual assault
-
Kovac backs Frankfurt to pull off Euro 'miracle' against Chelsea
-
Folau could play in billionaire's Asian venture: report
-
Manchester City on brink of title as epic race reaches climax
-
Cricket Australia hails players' post-scandal conduct
-
Hamilton favourite for Spain in big test for Ferrari
-
Liverpool to lift replica if they win Premier League
-
IEC does not have proper systems to run elections - BLF
-
The ANC will win, we worked hard - Dlamini-Zuma
-
From IEC results centre: We talk voter fraud allegations & look at the numbers
-
Aunty Pat says she's just fine after the DA
-
Suspect votes in KZN will count - IEC
-
Inside the KwaZulu-Natal results operation centre
-
Star power: President Ramaphosa urges AKA, DJ Zinhle & DJ Tira to 'vote right'
-
'I feel the absence of my wife': Mangosuthu Buthelezi casts his vote alone
-
Ramaphosa votes in Soweto, residents speak out on hopes, fears
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetence
-
CARTOON: The Elections In Numbers
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For You
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-agerations
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buy
-
CARTOON: Failure To Launch
-
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...
Transnet confined tenders without valid grounds, Peter Volmink tells inquiry
Transnet’s governance executive manager, Peter Volmink, testified at the state capture commission on the corruption at Transnet by some of its executives.
JOHANNESBURG - Transnet’s governance executive manager Peter Volmink said the decision to confine the parastatal's tenders to certain people was very often made without valid grounds.
Volmink testified on Thursday at the state capture commission on the corruption at Transnet by some of its executives.
Volmink told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo how there had been cases where certain bidders were allowed through for big tenders without meeting the proper criteria.
He said when tender specifications were compiled the question of whether to open the tender or confine it was discussed.
“Very often, perhaps less so now than before, but there used to be a practice of saying 'let’s deviate and go the confinement road' even if there’s no justification or valid grounds for the confinement.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
-
WATCH LIVE: Transnet manager Peter Volmink testifies on dodgy Neotel contract11 hours ago
-
Former Transnet CEO Tau Morwe expected to be implicated at state capture inquiry12 hours ago
-
Molefe: Transnet was on the verge of collapseone day ago
-
Transnet was gripped by culture of fear and intimidation, inquiry toldone day ago
More in Business
-
NC pork industry recovered well after African swine fever: expert3 hours ago
-
MTN first-quarter service revenue rises9 hours ago
-
Rand firmer after elections, stocks fall10 hours ago
-
WATCH LIVE: Transnet manager Peter Volmink testifies on dodgy Neotel contract11 hours ago
-
AngloGold Ashanti to review divestment options for SA assets12 hours ago
-
Scandal-hit Steinhoff posts $4 bln operating loss for fiscal 2017one day ago
