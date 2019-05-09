Sunnyside police officer arrested for theft, corruption

It was understood the officer stopped the man and accused him of being under the influence of alcohol.

JOHANNESBURG - A Sunnyside police constable had been arrested on a range of charges including corruption. The officer allegedly extorted R4,000 from a motorist and stole his GPS device.

“The suspect was arrested following an investigation after a motorist had allegedly extorted R4,000 and had his GPS removed from his car during the early hours of the morning on 24 February 2019,” said the police‘s Daniel Mavimbela.