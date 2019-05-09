Sheeran doubles fortune but Lloyd Webber is richest UK musician
Lloyd Webber, 71, wrote the scores for musicals 'Cats', 'The Phantom of the Opera' and 'Evita' and was described by the New York Times as 'the most commercially successful composer in history'.
LONDON – Broadway giant Andrew Lloyd Webber has leapfrogged Beatles legend Paul McCartney to become Britain's wealthiest musician with an estimated fortune of £820 million ($1 billion, 953 million euros), according to the Sunday Times Rich List, published Thursday.
McCartney and his US wife Nancy Shevell's fortune has dropped by an estimated £70 million to £750 million, with Irish band U2 in third place with a joint worth of £583 million.
Singer/songwriter Elton John, subject of new Hollywood biopic Rocketman, was in fourth place, with £320 million, while Rolling Stones icons Mick Jagger and Keith Richards occupied the fourth and fifth spots.
Contemporary star Ed Sheeran, currently packing out stadiums around the world, was the fastest riser, doubling his wealth in the last year to £160 million, overtaking soul singer Adele.
Grime artist Stormzy makes his debut on the top 40 list with a fortune of £16 million.
