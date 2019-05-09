SA voter turnout better than UK, US and France
Millions of citizens voted in South Africa on Wednesday, but close to 10 million people could not vote, as they were not registered.
CAPE TOWN - Voter turnout has emerged as an important factor in the 2019 general elections.
In South Africa, the figure declined to about 73.5% in 2014. In 1999, it was at 89.3%.
This year, close to 10 million South Africans did not vote because they were not registered.
There are more than 26 million registered voters this year, with 55% being women and 45% men.
That represents 74.6% of the total voting age population.
According to the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, South Africa’s 2014 voter turnout data was way higher than turnout during the 2016 US elections, when just over 65% of the electorate went to the polls.
In the United Kingdom, less than 69% of registered voters cast ballots.
In France, 42.6% of eligible voters participated in the second round of voting in the last national election
On the other end of the scale, the Institute reports Zimbabwe's last election turnout topped 83%.
Australia managed a 91% voter turnout, that's particularly notable, because it's a crime not to vote there.
GALLERY: South Africans have their say on election day
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
