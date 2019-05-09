MTN first-quarter service revenue rises

The company, which said it remained committed to achieving medium-term targets, said group service revenue rose 10% led by performance in South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana.

JOHANNESBURG – South African telecoms firm MTN Group reported higher group service revenue for the first quarter, boosted by improved fintech revenue and continued expansion in voice and data.

The company, which said it remained committed to achieving medium-term targets, said group service revenue rose 10% led by performance in South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana.