Rasool: Don't count out the ANC in WC just yet

Counting in the Western Cape has passed the halfway mark with the DA still in the lead with over 56% of the vote, the ANC with 27% and the EFF has now taken the third spot from the Good party, coming in at 3.12%.

CAPE TOWN - Counting has passed the halfway mark with the Democratic Alliance still in the lead with over 56% of the vote.

They’re followed by the African National Congress with 27% and the Economic Freedom Fighters has now taken the third spot from the Good party, coming in at 3.12%.

At least 923 voting districts have now been completed in the Western Cape.

Just over 40% of the votes still have to be tallied, with the DA maintaining a firm lead at this point.

#SAElections2019 #ElectionResults With about half of the voting districts in the WC completed, the DA share of the vote remains unchanged at 57% so far. SF pic.twitter.com/nCqnXbUfv0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2019

The ANC’s provincial elections head Ebrahim Rasool said while it appeared the DA was sitting comfortably, his party shouldn’t be discounted, as several votes in the metro had not been counted.

“In 1999 and 2004, they discounted the ANC. But when that surge came from the townships, we became the biggest party in 1999 and the biggest in 2004 with 46%. I am not saying we have the same moral strength or organisational strength to make that happen, but it will affect the final outcome.”

Rasool said the ANC was confident of clinching several areas in the Cape metro.

“We want to wait for the metro. I’m certain we will take most, if not all, of the townships. It depends on how strong the turnout was.”