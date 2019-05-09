Rasool: Don't count out the ANC in WC just yet

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
Go

Rasool: Don't count out the ANC in WC just yet

Counting in the Western Cape has passed the halfway mark with the DA still in the lead with over 56% of the vote, the ANC with 27% and the EFF has now taken the third spot from the Good party, coming in at 3.12%.

ANC Western Cape election head Ebrahim Rasool addresses the media outside a voting station in Pinelands in Cape Town on 8 May 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
ANC Western Cape election head Ebrahim Rasool addresses the media outside a voting station in Pinelands in Cape Town on 8 May 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Counting has passed the halfway mark with the Democratic Alliance still in the lead with over 56% of the vote.

They’re followed by the African National Congress with 27% and the Economic Freedom Fighters has now taken the third spot from the Good party, coming in at 3.12%.

At least 923 voting districts have now been completed in the Western Cape.

Just over 40% of the votes still have to be tallied, with the DA maintaining a firm lead at this point.

The ANC’s provincial elections head Ebrahim Rasool said while it appeared the DA was sitting comfortably, his party shouldn’t be discounted, as several votes in the metro had not been counted.

“In 1999 and 2004, they discounted the ANC. But when that surge came from the townships, we became the biggest party in 1999 and the biggest in 2004 with 46%. I am not saying we have the same moral strength or organisational strength to make that happen, but it will affect the final outcome.”

Rasool said the ANC was confident of clinching several areas in the Cape metro.

“We want to wait for the metro. I’m certain we will take most, if not all, of the townships. It depends on how strong the turnout was.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA