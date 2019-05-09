Rasool: Don't count out the ANC in WC just yet
Counting in the Western Cape has passed the halfway mark with the DA still in the lead with over 56% of the vote, the ANC with 27% and the EFF has now taken the third spot from the Good party, coming in at 3.12%.
CAPE TOWN - Counting has passed the halfway mark with the Democratic Alliance still in the lead with over 56% of the vote.
They’re followed by the African National Congress with 27% and the Economic Freedom Fighters has now taken the third spot from the Good party, coming in at 3.12%.
At least 923 voting districts have now been completed in the Western Cape.
Just over 40% of the votes still have to be tallied, with the DA maintaining a firm lead at this point.
#SAElections2019 #ElectionResults With about half of the voting districts in the WC completed, the DA share of the vote remains unchanged at 57% so far. SF pic.twitter.com/nCqnXbUfv0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2019
The ANC’s provincial elections head Ebrahim Rasool said while it appeared the DA was sitting comfortably, his party shouldn’t be discounted, as several votes in the metro had not been counted.
“In 1999 and 2004, they discounted the ANC. But when that surge came from the townships, we became the biggest party in 1999 and the biggest in 2004 with 46%. I am not saying we have the same moral strength or organisational strength to make that happen, but it will affect the final outcome.”
Rasool said the ANC was confident of clinching several areas in the Cape metro.
“We want to wait for the metro. I’m certain we will take most, if not all, of the townships. It depends on how strong the turnout was.”
#ElectionsResults as of 10:38AM. These are the national results focusing on the @MYANC , @Our_DA and @EFFSouthAfrica . #SAElections2019 RP pic.twitter.com/C9imJTo1oM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
ANC takes big lead in Gauteng in early results
-
EFF: NW results show party is growing
-
DA no longer worried about ANC-EFF coalition in WC
-
DA leads ANC in WC, De Lille's Good in third place
-
'You can run but you can’t hide,' IEC warns voting cheats
-
ANC, DA will be the biggest losers of support, says CSIR
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.