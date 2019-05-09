Rand firmer after elections, stocks fall
The election was seen as the toughest test yet for the ruling African National Congress party 25 years after the party swept to power at the end of white minority rule.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed in early trade on Thursday, a day after an election for a new parliament and provincial legislatures, while stocks fell with Steinhoff the biggest loser on the all-share index.
The election was seen as the toughest test yet for the ruling African National Congress party 25 years after the party swept to power at the end of white minority rule.
At 0722 GMT, the rand traded at R14.3350 per dollar, 0.36% firmer than its New York close on Wednesday.
“It’s too early to tell how the domestic market has interpreted the initial results,” RMB analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana said in a note.
“The rand’s apparent outperformance against a basket of EM currencies, despite concerns over the fluidity of US-Sino trade talks, could be reinforced if the consensus expectation for the ruling party plays out and the ANC secures 57 percent-58.5 percent of the national vote.”
On the stock market, the Top-40 index was down 1.5% while the broader all-share fell 1.4% in early trade.
Shares in Steinhoff fell more than 16% after the retailer reported a $4 billion operating loss in the 2017 fiscal year on Tuesday.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 was down 7.5 basis points to 8.525%.
Popular in Business
-
WATCH LIVE: Transnet manager Peter Volmink testifies on dodgy Neotel contract
-
AngloGold Ashanti to review divestment options for SA assets
-
The Guptas had a man inside Transnet - Popo Molefe
-
Elections key to reviving SA economy, say economists
-
Transnet was gripped by culture of fear and intimidation, inquiry told
-
Scandal-hit Steinhoff posts $4 bln operating loss for fiscal 2017
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.