Political parties confident of living up to voters' expectations

The ANC's national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party was confident it would retain power.

JOHANNESBURG - As the votes trickle in and the picture of which party will take over which areas is becoming clearer, politicians’ confidence is also building that their parties will live up to the expectation of those who voted for them.

“Out of these elections, the ANC will emerge much stronger. This is the message President Cyril Ramaphosa has been carrying out, together with the officials and members of the national executive committee, communicating a message of renewal,” he said.

Newly formed parties which were competing in the elections for the first time were also pinning their hopes on making some inroads in Parliament.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) said it was confident it would at least get one seat in the National Assembly, so far sitting with more than 9,000 votes.

It was reported that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former President Jacob Zuma met in secret to help form the ATM party.

The party’s president Vuyolwethu Zungula said they were being judged by unfounded allegations.

“As the ATM we have had to deal with a lot of bad media publicity based on lies and speculation which were somehow entrenched in the minds of people. That’s why some might have rejected the ATM based on unfounded allegations.

The Freedom Front Plus's Wouter Wessels said the party was also trying to break stereotypes that it was only for conservative white people.

“Since 2013 we’ve made inroads to actually change the perception of the party. There are black people who do vote for our party, we have black candidates, members, we have non-white deputy leaders and leaders in provinces.”

