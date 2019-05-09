Over 65% of voter turnout recorded so far

The IEC said of the almost 10 million votes captured from over 14,000 voting stations, Gauteng had recorded the highest voter turnout at 71.8%.

PRETORIA - The national election voter turnout has been steadily climbing as results continue to be counted on Thursday evening.

So far, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has recorded a 65.44% turnout. In 2014, the total voter turnout was 73.48%.

The IEC said of the almost 10 million votes captured from over 14,000 voting stations, Gauteng had recorded the highest voter turnout at 71.8%, while Limpopo recorded the lowest at 58.3%.

In 2014, Gauteng recorded a total voter turnout of 72.9%, while Limpopo had 60.67% of registered voters casting their ballots.

Of the votes counted so far in the 2019 election, 3.9% were special votes and 1.4% were counted as spoilt ballots.

The bigger provinces - KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Free State and Gauteng - had the most results outstanding.