Observer group praises ‘highly professional’ SA elections

Afric said the country’s elections were close to perfect, adding their quality matched and exceeded that of some European countries.

Long voter lines snake around the Emfundisweni Pre-Primary School in Nomzamo, in the Western Cape. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
Long voter lines snake around the Emfundisweni Pre-Primary School in Nomzamo, in the Western Cape. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Observer group Association for Free Research and International Cooperation (Afric) said on Thursday South Africa's elections, administered by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), were highly professional.

The organisation commended the commission on a job well done.

It said despite minor disruptions, the voting process was credible.

Afric said the country’s elections were close to perfect, adding their quality matched and exceeded that of some European countries.

“What we’ve seen so far in these elections is a process that’s highly credible," the organisation’s Clifton Ellis said.

The group said there was still room for improvement, but there was nothing major that could have compromised the legitimacy of the elections.

Earlier on Thursday the IEC said it would conduct a small-scale audit to determine the extent of alleged irregularities in Wednesday’s poll after meeting with party leaders on Thursday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

