Observer group praises 'highly professional' SA elections
IEC electoral system fell victim to vote rigging, says political expert
DA leads as 85% of Western Cape votes counted
Observer group praises ‘highly professional’ SA elections
Afric said the country’s elections were close to perfect, adding their quality matched and exceeded that of some European countries.
JOHANNESBURG - Observer group Association for Free Research and International Cooperation (Afric) said on Thursday South Africa's elections, administered by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), were highly professional.
The organisation commended the commission on a job well done.
It said despite minor disruptions, the voting process was credible.
Afric said the country’s elections were close to perfect, adding their quality matched and exceeded that of some European countries.
“What we’ve seen so far in these elections is a process that’s highly credible," the organisation’s Clifton Ellis said.
The group said there was still room for improvement, but there was nothing major that could have compromised the legitimacy of the elections.
Earlier on Thursday the IEC said it would conduct a small-scale audit to determine the extent of alleged irregularities in Wednesday’s poll after meeting with party leaders on Thursday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
-
Patricia de Lille: Politicians to blame for low voter turnout34 minutes ago
-
'You can’t take down an elephant like the ANC in one move' - EFF36 minutes ago
-
ANC satisfied with its performance in WC despite losing to DA51 minutes ago
-
Big 3 parties react to IEC’s audit on vote rigging claims56 minutes ago
Popular in Politics
-
Vote counting continues, ANC leads the pack with almost 57% of votes2 hours ago
-
DA leads as 85% of Western Cape votes countedone hour ago
-
Small parties to launch legal action against IEC2 hours ago
-
ANC won’t get majority in Gauteng, says DA3 hours ago
-
DA no longer worried about ANC-EFF coalition in WC9 hours ago
-
EFF: NW results show party is growing10 hours ago
