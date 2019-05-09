Observer group praises ‘highly professional’ SA elections

Afric said the country’s elections were close to perfect, adding their quality matched and exceeded that of some European countries.

JOHANNESBURG - Observer group Association for Free Research and International Cooperation (Afric) said on Thursday South Africa's elections, administered by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), were highly professional.

The organisation commended the commission on a job well done.

It said despite minor disruptions, the voting process was credible.

“What we’ve seen so far in these elections is a process that’s highly credible," the organisation’s Clifton Ellis said.

The group said there was still room for improvement, but there was nothing major that could have compromised the legitimacy of the elections.

Earlier on Thursday the IEC said it would conduct a small-scale audit to determine the extent of alleged irregularities in Wednesday’s poll after meeting with party leaders on Thursday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)