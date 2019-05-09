No arrests yet after couple attacked, robbed at Wilderness beach

A man was stabbed in the hands while attempting to protect his girlfriend from the assailants.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have yet been made after a couple was robbed and injured at a Wilderness beach.

The attack occurred at Leentjiesklip on Wednesday while the two were walking.

They were robbed of their cellphones and money.