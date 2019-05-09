NC pork industry recovered well after African swine fever: expert

The outbreak which was a severe haemorrhagic disease of pigs resulted in some producers losing market share.

CAPE TOWN - A leading agricultural economist said last year's outbreak of African swine fever in the Northern Cape had a devastating impact on the pork industry.

FNB senior agricultural economist Paul Makube said: “They have somewhat recovered, while others are still trying to recover. Generally, they did recover towards the end of the year.”

Makube said the industry remained resilient despite these major challenges.