Mugabe's tractors, trucks to be auctioned to pay off debts

Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years, owned several farms despite laws limiting individuals to one farm.

FILE: Robert Mugabe addresses members of the press at his home Blue House in Harare, Zimbabwe, a day before the polls. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Robert Mugabe addresses members of the press at his home Blue House in Harare, Zimbabwe, a day before the polls. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

HARARE - Farm tractors, pick-up trucks and combine harvesters from former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe's dairy farm will go under the hammer to pay off debts, auctioneers announced on Thursday.

Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years, owned several farms despite laws limiting individuals to one farm.

He was ousted in 2017 following a brief military takeover and succeeded by former ally Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe and his wife Grace were accused of forcing off smallholders off the land to set up the Gushungo Dairy estate in Mazowe outside Harare as the couple built up a lucrative farming business.

Among more than 40 vehicles to be sold are four Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks, three Scania horse trucks and a Mercedes Benz C-class limousine.

Also for sale are Massey Ferguson tractors, 13 motorcycles and farm equipment, including four combine harvesters.

"Duly instructed by our most valued client we shall sell by public auction vehicles and farm equipment at Gushungo Dairy Farm on Saturday," the auctioneer Ruby Auctions said in a newspaper notice inviting bidders to the sale on the farm.

The privately-owned NewsDay daily this week quoted a sales executive at the farm bemoaning dwindling sales and saying the company was operating at 58% of its capacity.

Cassim Asani was quoted as saying worsening economic troubles in Zimbabwe had forced locals to cut back on buying.

Last month Mnangagwa said Mugabe (95) was in Singapore for medical treatment and was expected back home mid-May.

