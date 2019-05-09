Mantashe: ANC not worried about projected decline in votes
Experts speculated that while the ANC would still win the majority of votes when the final tally comes in later this week, the party would be the biggest loser when it comes to numbers.
PRETORIA - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe said he was not worried about the governing party's projected decline.
Experts speculated that while the ANC would still win the majority of votes when the final tally comes in later this week, the party would be the biggest loser when it comes to the numbers.
Mantashe told Eyewitness News that the governing party was only concerned with winning the majority of the vote in order to continue governing.
While the ANC was still in the leading position in the early race at 55% of the total vote with only 34% of the valid votes cast counted so far, Mantashe said it was clear the governing party would win the election.
“Whether they decline or increase, we will govern.”
He said he was not deterred by research data that had pointed to the ANC’s decline.
Mantashe also dismissed concerns by some political parties that the legitimacy of the election was questionable.
“The IEC is a professional body; it is doing its job professionally and there is no reason to doubt them. I have no reason to doubt.”
Despite saying the ANC would not need to be part of a coalition to govern, Mantashe said the ANC had always been open to working with opposition political parties.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC takes big lead in Gauteng in early results
-
DA no longer worried about ANC-EFF coalition in WC
-
FF+: It’s a myth we’re an exclusively white and conservative party
-
Rasool: Don't count out the ANC in WC just yet
-
EFF: NW results show party is growing
-
ANC, DA will be the biggest losers of support, says CSIR
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.