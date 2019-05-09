Mantashe: ANC not worried about projected decline in votes

Experts speculated that while the ANC would still win the majority of votes when the final tally comes in later this week, the party would be the biggest loser when it comes to numbers.

PRETORIA - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe said he was not worried about the governing party's projected decline.

Mantashe told Eyewitness News that the governing party was only concerned with winning the majority of the vote in order to continue governing.

While the ANC was still in the leading position in the early race at 55% of the total vote with only 34% of the valid votes cast counted so far, Mantashe said it was clear the governing party would win the election.

“Whether they decline or increase, we will govern.”

He said he was not deterred by research data that had pointed to the ANC’s decline.

Mantashe also dismissed concerns by some political parties that the legitimacy of the election was questionable.

“The IEC is a professional body; it is doing its job professionally and there is no reason to doubt them. I have no reason to doubt.”

Despite saying the ANC would not need to be part of a coalition to govern, Mantashe said the ANC had always been open to working with opposition political parties.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)