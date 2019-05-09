View all in Latest
Man implicated in Orderick Lucas’s murder to apply for bail

Mervin Volkwyn, a friend of the child’s mother, was arrested shortly after the little boy's body was found in a drain in Eerste River in March.

FILE: A memorial service takes place on 7 April 2019 in Eerste River for 22-month-old Orderick Lucas, whose body was found in a drain metres from his family home. The boy disappeared in March. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
FILE: A memorial service takes place on 7 April 2019 in Eerste River for 22-month-old Orderick Lucas, whose body was found in a drain metres from his family home. The boy disappeared in March. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A man implicated in the murder of Eerste River toddler Orderick Lucas is expected to apply for bail in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Friday.

Mervin Volkwyn, a friend of the child’s mother, was arrested shortly after the little boy's body was found in a drain in Eerste River in March.

At the time Lucas was reported missing, his mother couldn't say who she had given her child to.

Speaking to CapeTalk shortly after the boy's death, Davidene Lucas, who believes her drug use played no part in the disappearance of her child, described the accused as a close friend.

Orderick will be laid to rest this weekend.

Timeline

Comments

