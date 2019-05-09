-
Man implicated in Orderick Lucas’s murder to apply for bail
Mervin Volkwyn, a friend of the child’s mother, was arrested shortly after the little boy's body was found in a drain in Eerste River in March.
CAPE TOWN - A man implicated in the murder of Eerste River toddler Orderick Lucas is expected to apply for bail in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Friday.
Mervin Volkwyn, a friend of the child’s mother, was arrested shortly after the little boy's body was found in a drain in Eerste River in March.
At the time Lucas was reported missing, his mother couldn't say who she had given her child to.
Speaking to CapeTalk shortly after the boy's death, Davidene Lucas, who believes her drug use played no part in the disappearance of her child, described the accused as a close friend.
Orderick will be laid to rest this weekend.
Timeline
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.