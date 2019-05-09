Man hands himself over to cops over Stellenbosch hit-and-run incident

CAPE TOWN - A man has handed himself over to police in connection with a hit-and-run in the parking area of a Stellenbosch shopping centre.

The motorist will be charged with attempted murder. A video from last month shows a person in a bakkie driving over a security guard who was directing traffic.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A 38-year-old man handed himself over for a case of murder reported at the Stellenbosch SAPS. He will appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on Friday.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)