Kovac backs Frankfurt to pull off Euro 'miracle' against Chelsea

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
Go

Kovac backs Frankfurt to pull off Euro 'miracle' against Chelsea

Underdogs Frankfurt held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at home in last week's first leg, but face a fight against the odds at Stamford Bridge if they are to make a first European final in 39 years.

Current Bayern Munich head coach, Niko Kovac, was in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt from 2016-2018. Picture : @FCBayernEN/Twitter.
Current Bayern Munich head coach, Niko Kovac, was in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt from 2016-2018. Picture : @FCBayernEN/Twitter.
19 minutes ago

BERLIN - Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac has said that former club Eintracht Frankfurt can pull off a "miracle" in their Europa League semi-final second leg against Chelsea on Thursday evening.

Underdogs Frankfurt held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at home in last week's first leg, but face a fight against the odds at Stamford Bridge if they are to make a first European final in 39 years.

Kovac, who led Frankfurt to German Cup glory last season before taking over at Bayern, said he would be crossing his fingers for his former players.

"I sent a few messages before the first leg, and I will do so again tonight," he said on Thursday afternoon.

"I hope they can pull off the necessary miracle. It will be a question of passion and strength of will."

"You can win as the underdog: we showed that last year."

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA