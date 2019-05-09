How are parties faring in Gauteng so far compared with previous elections?

Eyewitness News looks at the numbers so far for Gauteng, comparing which parties dominated in 2009, 2014 and the 2019 general elections.

JOHANNESBURG – With almost 60% of votes counted by 6.30 pm on Thursday evening, Gauteng is still the province with the most ballots to count after it recorded the highest number of voters.

Voting stations across the country opened for citizens to have their say from Monday to Wednesday, where citizens had to choose between a record 48 political parties in this year's national election.

Eyewitness News has looked at the numbers for Gauteng specifically, comparing which parties dominated in 2009, 2014 and the 2019 general elections.

In the 2009 elections, the African National Congress (ANC) still had a 64% majority vote.

ANC: 2,662,013 votes (64.04%)

DA: 908,616 votes (21.86%)

COPE: 323,327 votes (7.78%)

FF+: 59,803 votes (1.38%)

In the 2014 elections, Congress of the People (Cope) lost its third-place spot to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and the ANC's support fell by about 10%.

ANC: 2,348,564 votes (53.59%)

DA: 1,349,001 votes (30.78%)

EFF: 451,318 votes (10.30%)

FF+: 58 122 votes (1.27%)

With just over 57% of votes counted in the 2019 election by 6:30 pm, the numbers remain steady. The Freedom Front Plus has jumped to fourth place, almost doubling their 2014 numbers in the province.

ANC: 896,221 votes (52.06%)

DA: 443,845 votes (25.78%)

EFF: 250,555 votes (14.55%)

FF+: 64,689 votes (3.55%)

In 2009, Gauteng had a total of 4,199863 ballots cast; the number grew to 4,424,424 in 2014. In 2019, Gauteng had the highest number of parties on the provincial ballot, 36 out of 48 to be exact.