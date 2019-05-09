IFP: IEC not being honest over severity of election irregularities
The Inkatha Freedom Fighters (IFP) said that the legitimacy of Wednesday's vote was questionable and planned to lodge several complaints with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) at a multi-party liaison committee meeting on Thursday morning.
The party is running fourth behind the Economic Freedom Fighters on the election results leader board with over 25% of the total vote counted.
The party's Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that the IEC had not been honest about the severity of the irregularities encountered during this year's elections, adding that some of the problems have been flagged with the commission before.
“The IEC at times just pretends that things are fine and it’s aloof to the prevailing issues on the ground which actually have a meaningful impact on the credibility and integrity of this election.
“So, we’re expecting the IEC to give responses. They don’t take us seriously, that will be a serious problem.”
