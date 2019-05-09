If you've voted twice, you’ve committed electoral fraud – IEC

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
Go

If you've voted twice, you’ve committed electoral fraud – IEC

IEC Western Cape head Courtney Sampson on Thursday said politicians who made claims that some South Africans were given more than one opportunity to vote should have gone straight to him with their concerns.

A resident gets their thumb marked before casting their vote on 8 May 2019. Picture: GCIS
A resident gets their thumb marked before casting their vote on 8 May 2019. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – IEC Western Cape head Courtney Sampson on Thursday said politicians who made claims that some South Africans were given more than one opportunity to vote should have gone straight to him with their concerns.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said he was given the go-ahead to vote a second time on Wednesday after casting his vote on Monday during the special vote process.

Cope MP Deidre Carter also complained that her ink mark easily rubbed off her thumb and she too received a number of slips, allowing her to vote more than once.

Sampson said there was no evidence to back up the claims.

“If I am politicians coming in and sensationalising something that is as serious as claiming that people have voted more than once and even claiming that they voted twice, then I think we need to look at what the chief electoral officer says. Bring us the evidence and we’ll see whether we’ll charge them with electoral fraud. If you've voted twice, you’ve committed electoral fraud.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA