If you've voted twice, you’ve committed electoral fraud – IEC

CAPE TOWN – IEC Western Cape head Courtney Sampson on Thursday said politicians who made claims that some South Africans were given more than one opportunity to vote should have gone straight to him with their concerns.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said he was given the go-ahead to vote a second time on Wednesday after casting his vote on Monday during the special vote process.

Cope MP Deidre Carter also complained that her ink mark easily rubbed off her thumb and she too received a number of slips, allowing her to vote more than once.

Sampson said there was no evidence to back up the claims.

“If I am politicians coming in and sensationalising something that is as serious as claiming that people have voted more than once and even claiming that they voted twice, then I think we need to look at what the chief electoral officer says. Bring us the evidence and we’ll see whether we’ll charge them with electoral fraud. If you've voted twice, you’ve committed electoral fraud.”