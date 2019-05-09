IEC will announce voting results when it is '100% confident of their integrity'

The commission announced on Thursday that it had established an audit to probe the extent of voter fraud after political parties complained that the ink used on voters’ thumbs was easy to remove.

PRETORIA - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said it would only announce the final election results once it was sure about their integrity.

“The electoral commission gives its assurance to South Africa that it will only announce results for elections where it is 100% confident in the integrity and legitimacy of those results,” said the IEC's Sy Mamabolo.

The commission announced on Thursday that it had established an audit to probe the extent of voter fraud after political parties complained that the ink used on voters’ thumbs was easy to remove.

The indelible ink was one of the security measures used to protect the voting system and prevent people from voting more than once.

Bogus votes in KZN will count – IEC

Mamabolo said South Africans must be patient and wait for this investigation to wrap up.

“The commission calls on all political parties, the media and all South Africans to show patience, calm and restraint as the process to ensure confidence is undertaken.”

The IEC said it still had confidence in the integrity of the polls, adding that its security systems were strong enough to pick up any instance of voter fraud.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)