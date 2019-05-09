View all in Latest
IEC vows to deal with anyone involved in voter fraud

The IEC has received seven official objections regarding voter irregularities, which are under investigation.

Voting ballot boxes fill up as voters exercise their right to vote on 8 May 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Voting ballot boxes fill up as voters exercise their right to vote on 8 May 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said it remained committed to transparency and would deal with anyone who contravened the Electoral Code.

The IEC has received seven official objections regarding voter irregularities, which were under investigation.

On Wednesday, voters and politicians posted photos and videos on social media, complaining of possible voter fraud.

Some complained that voter boxes were being transported without police overseeing the process. Other voters said the ink marking could be removed easily and scanners were not working properly, with some people claiming they could vote twice.

IEC commissioner Mosotho Moepya said: “We are going to hold people accountable. It has never happened before. If it has happened, we will deal with it. We will leave no stone unturned.”

GALLERY: South Africans have their say on election day

