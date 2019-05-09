View all in Latest
IEC wants explanation from company over easily removable indelible ink

Indelible ink was one of the security measures used to protect the voting system and prevent people from voting more than once.

Voters abroad show off their inked thumbs. Picture: Supplied.
Voters abroad show off their inked thumbs. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that it would ask for an explanation from the company that provided the supposed indelible ink, following revelations that the ink was easily removable.

The commission’s Chairperson Mosotho Moepya spoke to Eyewitness News about this on Wednesday night.

This was after voters showed that the ink was gone, just hours after casting their ballots.

Indelible ink was one of the security measures used to protect the voting system and prevent people from voting more than once.

Moepya insisted they bought ink made of a secret formula that should have made it difficult to remove.

“This is indelible ink and I promise you it’s indelible. But it’s indelible because the formula used, which is secret to you. I know it because I’ve had to order and I said I want so much strength of nitride on it so that it can’t be removed.”

But after Eyewitness News showed Moepya evidence that the ink is easily removable, he said the commission will now take the matter up with the company.

“Because of this complaint that we got, we’re going to go back to them and say this is what we’ve ordered, confirm that you’ve given us what we ordered, which we have tested by the way, and tell us what is it that can remove it.”

Meanwhile, several political parties have lodged objections with the IEC claiming that the disappearing ink made it possible for people to vote more than once.

Timeline

