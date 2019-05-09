IEC wants explanation from company over easily removable indelible ink
Indelible ink was one of the security measures used to protect the voting system and prevent people from voting more than once.
JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that it would ask for an explanation from the company that provided the supposed indelible ink, following revelations that the ink was easily removable.
The commission’s Chairperson Mosotho Moepya spoke to Eyewitness News about this on Wednesday night.
This was after voters showed that the ink was gone, just hours after casting their ballots.
Moepya insisted they bought ink made of a secret formula that should have made it difficult to remove.
“This is indelible ink and I promise you it’s indelible. But it’s indelible because the formula used, which is secret to you. I know it because I’ve had to order and I said I want so much strength of nitride on it so that it can’t be removed.”
But after Eyewitness News showed Moepya evidence that the ink is easily removable, he said the commission will now take the matter up with the company.
#SAElections2019 Phumelela Nzewu from Western Cape sent this photo to EWN saying his ink is starting to fade just hours after voting. LM pic.twitter.com/6fBACc7E9e— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
#SAElections2019 Party Agents representing some political parties continue to carefully monitor the results screens here at the IEC venue in Century City. SF pic.twitter.com/HMziJ9vTij— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2019
“Because of this complaint that we got, we’re going to go back to them and say this is what we’ve ordered, confirm that you’ve given us what we ordered, which we have tested by the way, and tell us what is it that can remove it.”
Meanwhile, several political parties have lodged objections with the IEC claiming that the disappearing ink made it possible for people to vote more than once.
GALLERY: Proud thumbs - SA voters show off their ink after voting
