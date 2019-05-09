IEC launches audit after claims of voter fraud

ANC leads in EC with 68%, DA 17%, EFF 6%
The decision was taken after the commission met with political parties contesting elections who raised concerns about the supposedly indelible ink being easy to remove.
PRETORIA - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced it has established an audit to check the extent of voter fraud and said so far, four people have been arrested for casting more than one ballot.
In some videos, voters claimed they were able to vote more than once.
More to follow.
