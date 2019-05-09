IEC has agreed to probe claims of elections cheating - DA
The commission met with angry party leaders on Thursday morning following allegations of voter fraud.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has confirmed that the Independent Electoral Commission has agreed to conduct a small-scale audit to determine the extent of alleged irregularities in Wednesday’s poll.
The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Solly Malatsi said there was a concession from the electoral body that it could not rule out multiple voting after it was established that the supposedly indelible ink used to mark the voters' thumbs after they have made their mark was easy to remove. He said the IEC conceded there were other lapses during Wednesday’s historic vote as well.
“This exercise is necessary because we want to ensure that the process produces a free and fair outcome that has no doubt whatsoever on its credibility because of these instances.”
Malatsi said these possible irregularities could have been avoided.
“The IEC has been running elections for a long time. If the system does not indicate that you have voted except having ink on your thumb; we know now there are instances where the ink was proven to be removable and some people have confessed to even voting more than once.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
