IEC electoral system fell victim to vote rigging, says political expert
Mcebisi Ndletyana said an even more worrying factor in the IEC's electoral process was the fact that the commission’s additional security mechanism, such as the barcode scanner, could not prevent people from voting multiple times.
JOHANNESBURG - University of Johannesburg (UJ) associate professor of politics Mcebisi Ndletyana said the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) electoral system had fallen victim to vote rigging.
He was commenting on the commission’s decision to launch an audit to investigate the extent of reported irregularities during Wednesday’s polls.
Ndletyana said an even more worrying factor in the IEC's electoral process was the fact that the commission’s additional security mechanism, such as the barcode scanner, could not prevent people from voting multiple times.
“That raises the possibility of inflating numbers for other parties, unfairly so. It’s rigging of elections.”
Meanwhile, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which has been requested to help the IEC investigate the quality of the supposedly indelible ink, said it could complete its work by Saturday, 11 May.
The CSIR said it had been asked by the IEC to look into the ink that was used and whether the ink is soluble in soap.
The IEC has seven days, according to law, to declare the final election results.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.