IEC dismisses allegations of Russian interference in SA elections

The commission countered the claim, but said it was open to investigating all threats.

IEC officials count ballots at the Brixton Recreational Centre voting station in Brixton, Johannesburg on 8 May 2019. Picture: AFP
IEC officials count ballots at the Brixton Recreational Centre voting station in Brixton, Johannesburg on 8 May 2019. Picture: AFP
42 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) dismissed allegations of Russian interference in this year’s national election.

There have been concerns after a report was published in the Daily Maverick.

The commission countered the claim, but said it was open to investigating all threats.

The IEC confirmed on Thursday that it was investigating reports that some might have voted twice.

This included capturing information from the zip machines and the forms used to vote if a voter was not registered at a particular station.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said on Thursday the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and others involved in the electoral process helped with their investigation.

About 914 voting stations out of 2,771 voting districts had been captured for Gauteng results; the African National Congress (ANC) has 50.5%, the Democratic Alliance (DA) 27.56% and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have 14.04%.

Out of the voting stations counted for Western Cape election results, 1,443 stations confirmed out of 1,579, the DA has 54.1%, the ANC 29.33% and the Economic Freedom Fighters have 3.5%.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

