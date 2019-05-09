IEC dismisses allegations of Russian interference in SA elections

-
IEC confirms fatality in Greytown shootingLocal
-
IEC dismisses allegations of Russian interference in SA electionsPolitics
-
From IEC results centre: We talk voter fraud allegations & look at the numbersPolitics
-
IEC will announce voting results when it is '100% confident of their integrity'Politics
-
Small parties to launch legal action against IECPolitics
-
Vote counting continues, ANC leads the pack with almost 57% of votesPolitics
-
IEC confirms fatality in Greytown shootingLocal
-
IEC dismisses allegations of Russian interference in SA electionsPolitics
-
From IEC results centre: We talk voter fraud allegations & look at the numbersPolitics
-
IEC will announce voting results when it is '100% confident of their integrity'Politics
-
Small parties to launch legal action against IECPolitics
-
Vote counting continues, ANC leads the pack with almost 57% of votesPolitics
Popular Topics
-
IEC confirms fatality in Greytown shootingLocal
-
IEC dismisses allegations of Russian interference in SA electionsPolitics
-
From IEC results centre: We talk voter fraud allegations & look at the numbersPolitics
-
IEC will announce voting results when it is '100% confident of their integrity'Politics
-
Small parties to launch legal action against IECPolitics
-
Vote counting continues, ANC leads the pack with almost 57% of votesPolitics
-
Manyi's ATM books a seat in ParliamentPolitics
-
Aunty Pat says she's just fine after the DAPolitics
-
ANC won’t get majority in Gauteng, says DAPolitics
-
IEC confirms fatality in Greytown shootingLocal
-
IEC dismisses allegations of Russian interference in SA electionsPolitics
-
From IEC results centre: We talk voter fraud allegations & look at the numbersPolitics
-
IEC will announce voting results when it is '100% confident of their integrity'Politics
-
Small parties to launch legal action against IECPolitics
-
Vote counting continues, ANC leads the pack with almost 57% of votesPolitics
Popular Topics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Voting means looking at the past & the futureOpinion
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Tips for the undecided voterOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘Our land and jobs now!’ The EFF’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘A better life for all?’ The ANC’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Moving beyond the silver tongue of Cyril RamaphosaOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: The ANC's ability to self-correct will bring it to sure victoryOpinion
Popular Topics
-
MTN first-quarter service revenue risesBusiness
-
Rand firmer after elections, stocks fallBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Transnet manager Peter Volmink testifies on dodgy Neotel contractBusiness
-
AngloGold Ashanti to review divestment options for SA assetsBusiness
-
Scandal-hit Steinhoff posts $4 bln operating loss for fiscal 2017Business
-
Transnet was gripped by culture of fear and intimidation, inquiry toldLocal
Popular Topics
-
Sheeran doubles fortune but Lloyd Webber is richest UK musicianLifestyle
-
Global obesity rising faster in rural areas than cities, study findsLifestyle
-
George Clooney doesn't want to be royal baby's godfatherLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke avoided mirrors after brain aneurysmsLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 8 May 2019Lifestyle
-
Common alleges he was victim of childhood sexual assaultLifestyle
-
German supermarket chain under fire for ‘sexist’ videoLifestyle
-
What have Harry and Meghan named their son?World
-
US city Denver holds referendum on magic mushroomsLifestyle
-
Kovac backs Frankfurt to pull off Euro 'miracle' against ChelseaSport
-
Folau could play in billionaire's Asian venture: reportSport
-
Manchester City on brink of title as epic race reaches climaxSport
-
Cricket Australia hails players' post-scandal conductSport
-
Hamilton favourite for Spain in big test for FerrariSport
-
Liverpool to lift replica if they win Premier LeagueSport
Popular Topics
-
Aunty Pat says she's just fine after the DAPolitics
-
Suspect votes in KZN will count - IECPolitics
-
Inside the KwaZulu-Natal results operation centrePolitics
-
Star power: President Ramaphosa urges AKA, DJ Zinhle & DJ Tira to 'vote right'Politics
-
'I feel the absence of my wife': Mangosuthu Buthelezi casts his vote aloneLocal
-
Ramaphosa votes in Soweto, residents speak out on hopes, fearsPolitics
-
Ebrahim Rasool: Great to be voting in my own country againLocal
-
‘Baby Sussex’ introduced to the worldLifestyle
-
De Lille: It's only your vote that can bring about changeLocal
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetence
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 14°C
IEC dismisses allegations of Russian interference in SA elections
The commission countered the claim, but said it was open to investigating all threats.
PRETORIA - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) dismissed allegations of Russian interference in this year’s national election.
There have been concerns after a report was published in the Daily Maverick.
The commission countered the claim, but said it was open to investigating all threats.
The IEC confirmed on Thursday that it was investigating reports that some might have voted twice.
This included capturing information from the zip machines and the forms used to vote if a voter was not registered at a particular station.
Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said on Thursday the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and others involved in the electoral process helped with their investigation.
About 914 voting stations out of 2,771 voting districts had been captured for Gauteng results; the African National Congress (ANC) has 50.5%, the Democratic Alliance (DA) 27.56% and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have 14.04%.
Out of the voting stations counted for Western Cape election results, 1,443 stations confirmed out of 1,579, the DA has 54.1%, the ANC 29.33% and the Economic Freedom Fighters have 3.5%.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
-
DA leads as 85% of Western Cape votes counted16 minutes ago
-
IEC confirms fatality in Greytown shooting17 minutes ago
-
From IEC results centre: We talk voter fraud allegations & look at the numbers46 minutes ago
-
IEC will announce voting results when it is '100% confident of their integrity'47 minutes ago
Popular in Politics
-
Vote counting continues, ANC leads the pack with almost 57% of votesone hour ago
-
ANC won’t get majority in Gauteng, says DA2 hours ago
-
IEC: 20 arrested for voter fraud, but suspect votes will count3 hours ago
-
DA no longer worried about ANC-EFF coalition in WC7 hours ago
-
Small parties to launch legal action against IECone hour ago
-
ANC takes big lead in Gauteng in early results8 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.