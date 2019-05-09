IEC confirms fatality in Greytown shooting

The Electoral Commission says it cannot provide any details around the deadly shooting.

DURBAN - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed one person has been killed in a Greytown shooting and 20 suspects have been handcuffed for alleged involvement in double voting.

However, it says those suspected of voting more than once were reported to police by IEC officials.

Deputy provincial electoral officer Mawethu Mosery said: “The police indicated that there could be 17 suspects in Dannhauser, two in Hluhluwe and one person in Port Shepstone.”

IEC provincial spokesperson and Ntombifuthi Masinga elaborated: “We can assure everyone that no one was injured among the staff that was working for the commission, party agents as well as SA Police Service members that were deployed.

“We’re still investigating a matter that has come to our attention of the shooting incident that took place in Greytown, Umvoti Municipality. We are not sure of what transpired there, but we are aware of the shooting and those injured. And there’s a report of a death, which we’re currently investigating.”

At the same time, the IEC announced on Thursday it had established an audit to check the extent of voter fraud.

The decision was taken after the commission met with political parties contesting elections who raised concerns about the supposedly indelible ink is easy to remove.

In some videos, voters claimed they were able to vote more than once.

On Wednesday night, IEC commissioner Mosotho Moepya told Eyewitness News that while they acknowledged it may have been possible for some voters to cheat the system and vote twice, they had several systems to protect the integrity of the voting system.

But the commission seemed to have changed its tune later on Thursday.

The IEC’s CEO Sy Mamabolo said they would institute an official investigation into this double voting.

Additional reporting by Clement Manyathela.