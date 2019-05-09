George Clooney doesn't want to be royal baby's godfather
'That would be a bad idea. I shouldn't be the [godfather]. I'm a father of twins I can barely do that'.
LONDON - George Clooney doesn't want the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to ask him to be godfather of their son Archie.
The Catch-22 star has a close friendship with the royal couple - who he watched tie the knot at Windsor Castle last May - but he thinks it would be a bad idea if they chose him to be a supporting figure in their three-day-old son Archie's life at his christening later this year because he already has his hands full with his and wife Amal Clooney's 23-month-old twins Alexander and Ella.
Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he said when asked if he would be Archie's godfather: "That would be a bad idea. I shouldn't be the [godfather]. I'm a father of twins, I can barely do that."
Asked if he would turn down the role if it was offered to him, the 58-year-old actor replied: "I'm not going to be the godfather. I promise you that. I'm fairly sure."
The duke and duchess announced the birth of Archie on Monday evening but didn't give fans a glimpse of the tiny tot until Wednesday afternoon after he had been introduced to his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.
The doting couple beamed with pride as they posed for a photo call in the grounds of Windsor Castle with their little boy and recalled how amazing the last two days have been for them.
Meghan, 37, said: "It's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's just been a dream, it's been a special couple of days."
Harry, 34, added: "Parenting is amazing, it's only been two-and-half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and share some precious times with him as he slowly starts to grow up."
WATCH: ‘Baby Sussex’ introduced to the world
Popular in Lifestyle
-
What have Harry and Meghan named their son?
-
'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke avoided mirrors after brain aneurysms
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girl
-
‘Baby Sussex’ introduced to the world
-
German supermarket chain under fire for ‘sexist’ video
-
GALLERY: World gets first look at Baby Sussex
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.