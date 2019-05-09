Former Transnet CEO Tau Morwe expected to be implicated at state capture inquiry
Transnet’s governance executive manager Peter Volmink is expected to testify at the state capture commission of inquiry days after board chair Popo Molefe laid bare the level of corruption which gripped the state-owned company.
JOHANNESBURG – Transnet’s governance executive manager Peter Volmink is expected to testify at the state capture commission of inquiry days after board chair Popo Molefe laid bare the level of corruption which gripped the state-owned company.
On Tuesday, Molefe identified former senior officials Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama as the architects of the capture of Transnet.
Volmink is expected to implicate the company’s former acting chief executive, Tau Morwe, in having a hand in the questionable surveillance system contract to Neotel.
It’s understood Morwe motivated for Neotel to be granted the contract worth nearly R5 billion without it going out to tender.
Board chairperson declined to renew the former acting chief executive’s contract last week when it emerged he would be implicated by Volmink.
Molefe testified about a sophisticated operation, which included senior officials, that was used to weaken internal governance systems and facilitate the outflow of money to cronies.
Popular in Local
-
ANC takes early lead as results start trickling in
-
IEC wants explanation from company over easily removable indelible ink
-
DA leads ANC in WC, De Lille's Good in third place
-
ANC leads early results in NW; EFF, DA fight for second
-
Key parties in the SA 2019 elections
-
International observers praise IEC, but ANC & DA in WC not happy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.