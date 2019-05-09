Former Transnet CEO Tau Morwe expected to be implicated at state capture inquiry

Transnet’s governance executive manager Peter Volmink is expected to testify at the state capture commission of inquiry days after board chair Popo Molefe laid bare the level of corruption which gripped the state-owned company.

On Tuesday, Molefe identified former senior officials Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama as the architects of the capture of Transnet.

Volmink is expected to implicate the company’s former acting chief executive, Tau Morwe, in having a hand in the questionable surveillance system contract to Neotel.

It’s understood Morwe motivated for Neotel to be granted the contract worth nearly R5 billion without it going out to tender.

Board chairperson declined to renew the former acting chief executive’s contract last week when it emerged he would be implicated by Volmink.

Molefe testified about a sophisticated operation, which included senior officials, that was used to weaken internal governance systems and facilitate the outflow of money to cronies.