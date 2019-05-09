Fleck survives meeting to determine fate as Stormers coach
The Western Province Rugby Union’s leadership met on Tuesday to discuss Robbie Fleck’s future after setting him an earlier ultimatum to win both of their last matches against the Bulls and Jaguares, the Cape Town daily Die Burger reported.
CAPE TOWN - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck will continue in his post after a meeting to determine his immediate fate this week, South African media reports said on Thursday.
The Stormers beat the Bulls 24-23 in Cape Town on 27 April, but lost last weekend 30-25 away in Buenos Aires to the Jaguares.
It left the Stormers with a record of five wins from 11 matches, but in eighth place in the overall Super Rugby standings. They are still in contention for the playoffs, though they have played a game more than many of their rivals.
With four of their five remaining matches to come at Newlands, the Stormers have a good chance to reach the next stage and the WP board came to the conclusion it would not be advantageous to dismiss the coach, the report said.
The 43-year-old Fleck, a former Springbok centre, is due to depart at the end of the season anyway when his contract expires and will be replaced by John Dobson.
The Stormers have a bye this weekend but play defending champions the Canterbury Crusaders from New Zealand in their next game at home on 18 May.
