FF Plus shaping up to possibly gain more seats in Parly as counting continues

Based on valid votes captured so far, the party was in close fifth place - with 2.63% of the vote behind the Inkatha Freedom Party's 2.65%.

CAPE TOWN - The [Freedom Front Plus](http://CAPE TOWN - The Freedom Front (FF) (FF Plus) is shaping up to be one of the surprises of this year's elections, with the party looking set to dramatically increase the number of MPs it will have in Parliament.

Based on valid votes captured so far, the party was in close fifth place - with 2.63% of the vote behind the Inkatha Freedom Party's 2.65% - out of the 48 parties on the national ballot. In first place is the African National Congress (ANC), second is the Democratic Alliance (DA) followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

WATCH: Aunty Pat is just fine after the DA

The party’s chief whip and Western Cape leader Corne Mulder said he believed this was because the FF Plus' campaign focused on minorities, whom he said felt bullied by both the ruling ANC and the official opposition, the DA.

Mulder was somewhat confident his party would take up more space in the opposition benches in Parliament.

“If the current percentages hold, then we may move from about four members [of Parliament] to maybe 10 or a little bit more.”

In the fifth Parliament, the party ranked seventh, with 0.9% support – which grew to almost 3%, a huge difference.

Its “fight-back” campaign served it less well in the Western Cape, where Mulder said supporters were persuaded by DA fear-mongering about a possible ANC-EFF coalition.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)