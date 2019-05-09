FF Plus shaping up to possibly gain more seats in Parly as counting continues
Based on valid votes captured so far, the party was in close fifth place - with 2.63% of the vote behind the Inkatha Freedom Party's 2.65%.
CAPE TOWN - The [Freedom Front Plus](http://CAPE TOWN - The Freedom Front (FF) (FF Plus) is shaping up to be one of the surprises of this year's elections, with the party looking set to dramatically increase the number of MPs it will have in Parliament.
Based on valid votes captured so far, the party was in close fifth place - with 2.63% of the vote behind the Inkatha Freedom Party's 2.65% - out of the 48 parties on the national ballot. In first place is the African National Congress (ANC), second is the Democratic Alliance (DA) followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
WATCH: Aunty Pat is just fine after the DA
The party’s chief whip and Western Cape leader Corne Mulder said he believed this was because the FF Plus' campaign focused on minorities, whom he said felt bullied by both the ruling ANC and the official opposition, the DA.
Mulder was somewhat confident his party would take up more space in the opposition benches in Parliament.
“If the current percentages hold, then we may move from about four members [of Parliament] to maybe 10 or a little bit more.”
In the fifth Parliament, the party ranked seventh, with 0.9% support – which grew to almost 3%, a huge difference.
Its “fight-back” campaign served it less well in the Western Cape, where Mulder said supporters were persuaded by DA fear-mongering about a possible ANC-EFF coalition.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.