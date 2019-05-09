Emilia Clarke jokes she has ‘bad posture’ from avoiding being noticed in public

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress has admitted it has been a struggle to retain any kind of anonymity when she is out and about.

LONDON - Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has “bad posture” from putting her head down and trying to avoid being recognised in public.

The Game of Thrones actress - who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hugely popular HBO fantasy epic - has become a household name since first appearing on the show in 2011, and she admitted it has been a struggle to retain any kind of anonymity when she is out and about.

Speaking in the June 2019 issue of Allure magazine, she said: “I move like a shark when I’m in public. Head down. I think I’ve got quite a bad posture because of it, because I’m determined to lead a normal life.

“So, I just move too quickly for anyone to register if it’s me or not. And I don’t walk around with six security men and big sunglasses and a bizarre coat. I really try to meld in.”

Clarke - who also made her debut in the Star Wars universe as Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018 - has fans all over the world, thanks to the success of Game of Thrones.

She added: “The show is sensationalist in a way. It’s the reason why people pick up gossip magazines. They want to know what happens next...

“You’ve got a society that is far removed enough from ours but also circulates around power. How that corrupts people and how we want it, and how we don’t want it.”

However, Clarke is still grounded despite her fame, and she admitted she embarrassed herself when she met Beyonce at an Oscars party.

She said: “I watched her face go, ‘Oh, no, I shouldn’t be talking to this crazy [woman], who is essentially crying in front of me.’ I think my inner monologue was, ‘Stop f###ing it up,’ and I kept f###ing it up. I was like, ‘I just saw you in concert.’ And she was like, ‘I know.’ “